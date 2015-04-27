FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 4.51 points off FTSE 100 on April 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.51 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND      MAX
                               (pence)       IMPACT
 CENTRICA                        8.40        1.64
 FRESNILLO                       3.00 USc    0.01
 ITV                             9.55        1.40
 MERLIN                          4.20        0.12
 ENTERTAINMENTS                              
 REED ELSEVIER                  19.00        0.85
 TRAVIS PERKINS                 25.75        0.25
 WEIR                           29.00        0.24
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                             (pence)    
 BANKERS INVT TRUST                           3.90
 CARD FACTORY                                 6.80
 CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT                    3.90
 TRUST                                       
 COBHAM                                       7.75
 CRODA INTL                                  36.00
 HUNTING                                     22.90 USc
 INFORMA                                     12.90
 JD WETHERSPOON                               4.00
 NATIONAL EXPRESS                             6.95
 POLYMETAL                                    0.13 USc
 REGUS                                        2.75
 REXAM                                       11.90
 SENIOR                                       3.96
 SIG                                          2.98
 SPIRAX-SARCO                                45.00
 WILLIAM HILL                                 8.20
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
