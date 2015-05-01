FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on May 7
May 1, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on May 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.01 points off
the index.    
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                                    (pence)                      IMPACT
 ADMIRAL                              49.00                      0.38
 BARCLAYS                              1.00       YES            0.64
 BP                                   10.00 USc   YES            4.66
 G4S                                   5.82                      0.35
 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE                12.80                      0.16
                                                                 
 MORRISON SUPERMARKETS                 9.62                      0.82
                                                                 
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                             (pence)    
 ACACIA MINING                                 2.80 USc
 AG BARR                                       9.01
 DERWENT LONDON                               28.00
 EDINBURGH INVT TRUST                          5.15
 HENDERSON GROUP                               6.40
 MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS                     7.00
                                             
 PLAYTECH                                     17.50 Euro cents
 RIGHTMOVE                                    22.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

