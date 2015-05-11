FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 12.34 points off FTSE 100 on May 14
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 12.34 points off FTSE 100 on May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.34 points off 
the index.
   RIC        COMPANY                     DIVIDEND       IMPACT
                                          (pence)        
              ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT    7.50             0.29
              GLAXOSMITHKLINE             19.00             3.63 
              KINGFISHER                   6.85             0.64 
              ROYAL DTCH SHELL "A"        47.00 cents       4.20 
              ROYAL DTCH SHELL "B"        47.00 cents       2.94
              SAINSBURY(J)                 8.20             0.45
              SAGE GROUP                   4.45             0.19
  TOTAL                                                     12.34
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
               ALENT                    6.00
               CARILLION               12.15
               F&C COMM PRP             0.50
               FIDESSA GROUP           70.00
               INMARSAT                30.26 cents
               KENNEDY WILSON           8.00
               UK COMM PROP TST         0.92
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
