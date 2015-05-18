FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 6.41 points off FTSE 100 on May 21
May 18, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 6.41 points off FTSE 100 on May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
     According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.41 points off 
the index.      
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                              (pence)                      IMPACT
 BUNZL                          24.50                      0.32
 CARNIVAL                       25.00 USc                  0.11
 HSBC                           10.00 USc   YES            4.79
 INTERTEK                       33.10                      0.21
 TAYLOR WIMPEY                   7.68                      0.98
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 CLARKSON                                 39.00
 COMPUTACENTER                            13.10
 DIPLOMA                                   5.80
 EUROMONEY                                 7.00
 HOME RETAIL                               2.80
 HOWDEN JOINERY                            6.50
 MICHAEL PAGE                              7.58
 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL                      63.90
                                         
 REDEFINE INTL                             1.28
 TED BAKER                                29.00
 UDG HEALTHCARE                            2.90 Euro cent
 WITAN INVT TRUST                          7.70
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

