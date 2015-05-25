FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 1.96 points off FTSE 100 on May 28
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.96 points off FTSE 100 on May 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.96 points off
the index.     
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND      MAX
                               (pence)       IMPACT
 IMPERIAL TOBACCO                21.40       0.81
 MARKS & SPENCER                 11.60       0.75
 WHITBREAD                       56.95       0.40
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 COMPANY                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                           (pence)    
 AMEC FOSTER WHEELER                        28.50
 BELLWAY                                    25.00
 BRITVIC                                     6.70
 CAPITAL & COUNTIES                          1.00
 CABLE & WIRELESS COMMS                      2.67 USc
                                           
 DCC                                        55.81
 DIGNITY                                    13.01
 GT PORTLAND ESTATES                         5.50
 HICL INFRASTRUCTURE                         1.87
 INCHCAPE                                   13.80
 MARSTON'S                                   2.50
 NMC HEALTH                                  5.40
 NOSTRUM OIL & GAS                           0.27 USC
 PREMIER FARNELL                             6.00
 SOCO INTL                                  10.00
 SPECTRIS                                   30.50
 ZOOPLA PROPERTY                             1.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.