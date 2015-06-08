FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 8.4 points off FTSE 100 on June 11
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 8.4 points off FTSE 100 on June 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.37 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                              (pence)       IMPACT
 Johnson Matthey                49.50       0.4
 Vodafone                        7.62       7.97
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                 (pence)    
 Booker Group                                     3.14
 British Empire Securities                        2.00
 Big Yellow Group                                10.16
 Cineworld                                        9.7
 Edinburgh Investment Trust                       8.6
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                    0.5
 Intermediate Capital Group                      15.1
 Londonmetric Property                            5.1
 Shaftesbury                                      6.825
 Scottish Mortgage Investment                     1.55
 Temple Bar Investment                            7.93
 Victrex                                         11.73
 Worldwide                                       13.00
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

