Ex-divs to take 1.21 points off FTSE 100 on June 18
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.21 points off FTSE 100 on June 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.21 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      UNADJUSTED         IMPACT
                                    DIVIDEND (pence)   
                                                       
 3I GROUP                             14.00             0.53
 LAND SECURITIES GROUP                 6.52             0.20
 SEVERN TRENT                         50.94             0.48
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
     RIC       COMPANY                UNADJUSTED         IMPACT
                                   DIVIDEND (pence)   
               3I INF. ORD               3.62             1.07
               FIDELITY CHINA             1.3             0.37
               GREGGS PLC                 20              1.02
               PERSONAL ASSETS            1.4             0.11
               RESTAURANT GROUP           9.3             0.93
               SCOTTISH INV TR             5              0.27
               TEMPLETON EMERGE          8.25             1.34
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

