Ex-divs to take 1.99 points off FTSE 100 on June 25
June 22, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.99 points off FTSE 100 on June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting price
adjustment by market-makers would take 1.99 points off the index.
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                            (pence)                      IMPACT
 COMPASS                      9.80                       0.64
 EXPERIAN                    27.00 USc                   0.68
 UTD UTILITIES               25.14                       0.67
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 B&M EUROPEAN                                  2.13
 ELECTROCOMPONENTS                             6.75
 JD SPORTS FASHION                             5.90
 MERCANTILE INVT TRUST                        10.00
 MITIE                                         6.50
 PAYPOINT                                     26.10
 TR PROPERTY INVT TRUST                        4.75
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

