Ex-divs to take 1.99 points off FTSE 100 on June 25

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting price adjustment by market-makers would take 1.99 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT COMPASS 9.80 0.64 EXPERIAN 27.00 USc 0.68 UTD UTILITIES 25.14 0.67 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) B&M EUROPEAN 2.13 ELECTROCOMPONENTS 6.75 JD SPORTS FASHION 5.90 MERCANTILE INVT TRUST 10.00 MITIE 6.50 PAYPOINT 26.10 TR PROPERTY INVT TRUST 4.75 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)