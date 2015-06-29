FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on July 2
June 29, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on July 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.7 points off 
the index.  
     
    (RIC)    COMPANY              DIVIDEND (pence)       IMPACT
                                                    
             BABCOCK INTL               18.1             0.36
             BR LAND CO                 6.92             0.27
             BURBERRY GRP               25.5             0.44
             COCACOLA HBC AG          0.36 EUR           0.20
             ROYAL MAIL                 14.3             0.43
 Also, the below company will go ex-dividend on Tuesday. 
    
    (RIC)          COMPANY        DIVIDEND (pence)      IMPACT
                                                    
                 DIRECT LINE            27.5             1.62 
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend on Thursday are: 
    
       (RIC)        COMPANY                    DIVIDEND (pence)
                                               
                    AVEVA GROUP                        25
                    BROWN (N) GROUP                   8.56
                    CRANSWICK                         23.4
                    DAIRY CREST                       15.7
                    FOR COL INV TR                     2.3
                    HOMESERVE                         7.87
                    ICAP PLC                          15.4
                    PARAGON GROUP                      3.6
                    TATE & LYLE                       19.8
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
