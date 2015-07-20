FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on July 23
July 20, 2015

Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on July 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Blue-chip British utility SSE will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.4 points off 
the FTSE 100 index.  
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)         DIVIDEND        IMPACT
                           (pence)         
 SSE                         61.8          2.39 
 Among FTSE 250         companies, Homeserve         will go ex-dividend on
Monday. Mid-cap firms going ex-div on Thursday are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                  (pence)   
 Bankers Investment Trust                          3.9
 GCP Infrastructure Investments                    1.9
 Telecom Plus                                     21.0
 Intermediate Capital Group                       81.6
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

