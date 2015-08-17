Ex-divs to take 5.4 points off FTSE 100 on August 20

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 5.40 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Dividend Estimated Currency (pence) Shift BRIT AM TOBACCO GBp 60 3.5993366 CARNIVAL USc 30 ($cents) 0.1369685 HAMMERSON GBp 7.6 0.2329847 MONDI EUc 14.38 (euro 0.1466012 cents) PRUDENTIAL GBp 12.31 1.2278093 TAYLOR WIMPEY GBp 0.49 0.0618761 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) FIDESSA 13.1 GROUP NORTHGATE 10.2 SEGRO 5 WITAN INV 7.7 TST (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)