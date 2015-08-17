FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 5.4 points off FTSE 100 on August 20
August 17, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 5.4 points off FTSE 100 on August 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 5.40
points off the index.  
   RIC     Name                  Dividend       Dividend      Estimated
                                 Currency       (pence)         Shift
           BRIT AM TOBACCO          GBp            60         3.5993366
           CARNIVAL                 USc       30 ($cents)     0.1369685
           HAMMERSON                GBp           7.6         0.2329847
           MONDI                    EUc       14.38 (euro     0.1466012
                                                 cents)      
           PRUDENTIAL               GBp          12.31        1.2278093
           TAYLOR WIMPEY            GBp           0.49        0.0618761
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    RIC      Name            Dividend
                             (pence)
             FIDESSA           13.1
             GROUP         
             NORTHGATE         10.2
             SEGRO              5
             WITAN INV         7.7
             TST           
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
