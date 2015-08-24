FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.37 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 27
#Financials
August 24, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.37 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.37 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                                      (pence)                      IMPACT
 DIXONS CARPHONE                        60.00                      0.23
 HIKMA                                  11.00                      0.04
 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS                17.70                      0.16
 IMPERIAL TOBACCO                       21.40                      0.81
 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE                  10.80                      0.13
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 ACACIA MINING                             1.40
 ALLIANCE TRUST                            2.53
 CRODA INTL                               31.00
 HENDERSON GROUP                           3.10
 HICL INFRASTRUCTURE                       1.86
 LANCASHIRE                                3.00
 PHOENIX                                   0.27
 REXAM                                     5.80
 ROTORK                                    1.95
 STAGECOACH                                7.30
 ULTRA ELECTRONICS                        13.80    
 VIRGIN MONEY                              1.40
 WOOD GROUP                                9.80
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
