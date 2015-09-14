FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.24 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 17
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.24 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.24 points off 
the index.   
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                                   (pence)                      IMPACT
 ANTOFAGASTA                         31.00 USc                  0.02
 HARGREAVES LANSDOWN                 25.70                      0.22
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 BBA AVIATION                                  4.85
 COMPUTACENTER                                 6.40  
 DERWENT LONDON                               10.08
 INDIVIOR                                      3.20
 INTL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS                      3.23
                                              
 INTERSERVE                                    7.90
 PETROFAC                                     22.00 USc
 POUNDLAND                                     3.00
 RENISHAW                                     34.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

