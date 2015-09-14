Ex-divs to take 0.24 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 17

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.24 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ANTOFAGASTA 31.00 USc 0.02 HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 25.70 0.22 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BBA AVIATION 4.85 COMPUTACENTER 6.40 DERWENT LONDON 10.08 INDIVIOR 3.20 INTL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS 3.23 INTERSERVE 7.90 PETROFAC 22.00 USc POUNDLAND 3.00 RENISHAW 34.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)