Ex-divs to take 5 points off FTSE 100 on Wednesday

LONDON March 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 4.97 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Anglo American 46.00 cents 1.49 British Land 6.50 0.22 BSkyB 9.20 0.46 ENRC 11.00 cents 0.10 Prudential 17.24 1.68 RSA Insurance 5.82 0.79 Schroders 26.00 0.17 Schroders 26.00 0.06 non-voting Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND AZ Electronic 8.50 cents Materials Bovis Homes 3.50 Devro 5.50 F&C Asset 2.00 Management Moneysupermarket 3.03 com New World 0.07 euro Resources St James' Place 3.50 Capital