Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Weds April 4
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Weds April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON April 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 1.10 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Pearson                            28.00              0.88
 Wolseley                           20.00              0.22
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Amlin                               15.80
 Bodycote                             7.30
 Chemring                             3.50
 Interserve                          13.00
 Jardine Lloyd                       14.80
 Thomson                            
 Melrose                              8.40
 Mercantile                          18.00
 Investment Trust                   
 Murray                              13.00
 International                      
 Investment Trust                   
 Phoenix Group                       21.00
 Rentokil Initial                     1.33
 Savills                             10.35

