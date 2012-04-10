Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on April 11

LONDON April 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.31 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BG Group 12.96 cents 1.07 IMI 19.00 0.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Berendsen 16.00 F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Filtrona 7.20 Logica 2.30 Merchants Trust 5.80 Mondi 17.75 euros Rotork 22.75 RPS 2.90 Ultra 26.80 Electronics United Business 20.00 Media Wood Group 9.60 cents