Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on April 11
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 6 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on April 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON April 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.31 points off
the index.	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 BG Group                           12.96 cents        1.07
 IMI                                19.00              0.24
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Berendsen                          16.00
 F&C Commercial                      0.50
 Property Trust                    
 Filtrona                            7.20
 Logica                              2.30
 Merchants Trust                     5.80 
 Mondi                              17.75 euros
 Rotork                             22.75
 RPS                                 2.90
 Ultra                              26.80
 Electronics                       
 United Business                    20.00
 Media                             
 Wood Group                          9.60 cents

