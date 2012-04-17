FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 9.1 points off FTSE 100 on April 18
April 17, 2012 / 9:50 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 9.1 points off FTSE 100 on April 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON April 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.10 points off
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Aggreko                            13.59             0.14
 BAE Systems                        11.30             1.41
 Capita                             14.20             0.34
 Kazakhmys                          12.6768           0.10
 Legal & General                     4.74             1.07
 Old Mutual                          3.50             0.75
 Old Mutual                         18.00             3.84
 special div.                                       
 Petrofac                           37.20 cents       0.23
 Resolution                         13.42             0.71
 Smith & Nephew                     10.80 cents       0.23
 Tullow Oil                          8.00             0.28
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BBA Aviation                        9.95 cents
 Hikma                               7.50 cents
 Pharmaceuticals                   
 International                       4.10
 Personal                          
 Finance                           
 Spirax-Sarco                       34.20
 Taylor Wimpey                       0.38

