Ex-divs to take 6.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 25
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 6.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.83 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                    (pence)           (points)   
 Centrica                            11.11             2.21
 Fresnillo                           40.00 cents       0.21
 GKN                                  4.00             0.24
 Man Group                            4.38             0.31
 Reed Elsevier                       15.90             0.75
 Tesco                               10.13             3.11
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Balfour Beatty                      8.50
 Drax                               11.80
 Fidessa                            24.50
 Fidessa Special                    45.00
 dividend                          
 Greggs                             13.50
 Informa                            11.80
 Intl. Pulic                         2.925
 Partnerships                      
 JD Wetherspoon                      4.00
 Kentz Corp.                         7.30 cents
 National                            6.50
 Express                           
 Regus                               2.00
 Tullett Prebon                     11.25

