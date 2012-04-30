Ex-divs to take 3.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 2

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.43 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Admiral 17.40 0.14 Admiral special 19.10 0.15 dividend ARM Holdings 2.09 0.11 Barclays 1.00 0.47 Croda 30.25 0.16 International ITV 1.20 0.18 Kingfisher 6.37 0.58 Weir Group 25.80 0.21 Xstrata 27.00 cents 1.43 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND African Barrick 13.10 cents Gold AG Barr 20.65 Cobham 6.20 City of London 3.25 Investment Trust Elementis 2.9638 Ferrexpo 3.30 Henderson Group 5.05 Hochschild 3.00 Mining JD Wetherspoon 21.20 Laird Group 5.30 Michael Page 6.75 International SIG 1.50 Travis Perkins 13.50 William Hill 6.70