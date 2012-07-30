FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.36 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 1
July 30, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.36 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.36 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 BG GROUP                            7.64              1.02
 JOHNSON MATTHEY                    40.00              0.34
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BEAZLEY                            2.70
 DOMINO'S PIZZA                     6.60

