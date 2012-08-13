Ex-divs to take 11.9 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 15

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.86 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Anglo American 32.00 cents 1.03 British American 42.20 3.28 Tobacco Fresnillo 15.50 cents 0.06 Hammerson 6.16 0.17 HSBC Holdings 9.00 cents 4.29 Meggitt <MGGT.L 3.60 0.11 Pearson 15.00 0.48 Rio Tinto 46.43 2.29 Schroders 13.00 0.06 Vedanta Resources 35.00 cents 0.09 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Ashtead 2.50 CSR 3.80 Informa 6.00 Man Group 6.12 Moneysupermarket.com 1.80 PZ Cussons 4.87 Telecity 2.50 Ultra Electronics 12.20