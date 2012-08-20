FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.0 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 22
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.0 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.01 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)           DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                              (pence)           (points)   
 InterContinental Hotels                      13.5                0.15
 CRH                                          18.5 euro cents     0.41
 Prudential                                    8.4                0.85
 ENRC                                          4.1                0.04
 Carnival                                     25.0 cents          0.11
 Standard Life                                 4.9                0.45
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)             DIVIDEND

 St James's Palace                                  4.25
 Raven Russia                                       3.00
 Capital & Counties Properties                      0.50
 Blackrock World Mining                             7.00
 Utilico Emerging Markets                           1.37
 Mondi                                              8.90 euro cents 
 Catlin Group                                       9.50
 Taylor Wimpey                                      0.19
 Brewin Dolphin                                     3.55
 UBM                                                6.70

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
