FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 1.75 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 29
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.75 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.75 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Glencore                            3.40              0.47
 Xstrata                             8.85              0.69
 Croda Intl                         26.75              0.14
 Legal & General                     1.96              0.45
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Morgan Crucible                         3.60
                                      
 Lancashire                              3.16
 Ferrexpo                                2.09
 African Barr.                           2.53
 Rank Group                              2.50
 Wood Grp (John)                         3.61
 Stagecoach Grp                          5.40
 Henderson Group                         2.10
 Micro Focus                            14.80
 John Menzies                            7.35
 Hikma                                   3.79
 Devro                                   2.65
 Hochschild                              1.90
 Rotork                                 16.40

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.