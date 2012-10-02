FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 3
October 2, 2012 / 9:25 AM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.3 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 British Land                       6.6                0.23
 Weir                               8.0                0.07
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Bodycote                            4.00
 F&C Asset Mgt                       1.00
 Galliford Try                      21.00
 Inmarsat                           16.94
 Petropavlovsk                       5.00

