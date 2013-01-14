Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 16

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco is the only FTSE 100 company scheduled to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.9 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) IMPERIAL TOBACCO 73.9 2.9 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ASHTEAD GROUP 1.5 QINETIQ GROUP 1.1