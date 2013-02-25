Ex-divs to take 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 27

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.8 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) UNADJUSTED INDEX IMPACT DIVIDEND (points) Diageo 18.1 1.8 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) UNADJUSTED INDEX IMPACT DIVIDEND Beazley 5.6 1.5 easyJet 21.5 2.8 HICL 3.575 1.7 Infrastructure Witan Inv Trust 7.2 0.7