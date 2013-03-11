FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 10.71 points off FTSE 100 on March 13
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-divs to take 10.71 points off FTSE 100 on March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.71 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND          INDEX IMPACT
                                             (pence)            (points)   
 British American Tobacco                       92.7              7.11
 Hargreaves Lansdown                             6.3              0.05
 Land Securities Group                          5.92              0.18
 Meggitt                                         8.2              0.25
 Serco Group                                    7.45              0.15
 Standard Chartered                            56.77 (cents)      2.97
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)         DIVIDEND          INDEX IMPACT
                                              (pence)             (points)  
 Ashmore                                          4.35              0.88
 AZ Electronic Materials                           9.1 (cents)      1.20
 British Assets Trust                            1.442              0.22
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                           4.34              0.20
 Domino's Pizza                                    7.9              0.55
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                     0.5 (gross)      0.13
 Fidelity European Values                        27.75              0.62
 Genus                                             5.0              0.16
 Perpetual Income & Growth                        2.55              0.29
 TeleCity                                          5.0              0.52
 Temple Bar Investment Trust                      22.0              0.69
 William Hill                                      7.8              2.85
 TOTAL                                                              8.31

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.