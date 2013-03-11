Ex-divs to take 10.71 points off FTSE 100 on March 13

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.71 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) British American Tobacco 92.7 7.11 Hargreaves Lansdown 6.3 0.05 Land Securities Group 5.92 0.18 Meggitt 8.2 0.25 Serco Group 7.45 0.15 Standard Chartered 56.77 (cents) 2.97 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Ashmore 4.35 0.88 AZ Electronic Materials 9.1 (cents) 1.20 British Assets Trust 1.442 0.22 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 4.34 0.20 Domino's Pizza 7.9 0.55 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 (gross) 0.13 Fidelity European Values 27.75 0.62 Genus 5.0 0.16 Perpetual Income & Growth 2.55 0.29 TeleCity 5.0 0.52 Temple Bar Investment Trust 22.0 0.69 William Hill 7.8 2.85 TOTAL 8.31