Ex-divs to take 11.78 points off FTSE 100 on March 20
March 18, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Ex-divs to take 11.78 points off FTSE 100 on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.78 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 ANGLO AMERICAN                      53 U.S. cents    1.81
 AVIVA                               9                1.04
 HSBC                                18 U.S. cents    8.64
 INTERCONT.                          27.70            0.30
 HOTELS                                             
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 ALLIANCE TRUST                     2.32
 BERKELEY GROUP                    15.00
 CLOSE BROTHERS                    15.00
                                   
 DUNELM                             4.50
 FERREXPO                           6.60 US cents
 GALLIFORD TRY                      12.00
                                   
 GO-AHEAD                           25.50
 INTL PERSONAL                       4.51
 FINANCE                           
 LADBROKES                           4.60
 LANCASHIRE                         10.00 US cents
 LAW DEB CORP                        9.75
 MILLENIUM &                        11.51
 COPTHORNE                         
 MONEYSUPERMKT                       3.94
                                   
 SEGRO                               7.92

