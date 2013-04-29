Ex-divs to take 2.91 points off FTSE 100 on May 1

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.91 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Admiral Group 45.5 0.35 Barclays 1.0 0.51 Croda 32.8 0.17 ITV 5.8 0.83 Reed Elsevier 17.0 0.80 Weir Group 30.0 0.25 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND African Barrick Gold 12.3 US cents Bankers Investment Trust 3.5 Cobham 6.4 City of London Investment Trust 3.6 Edinburgh Investment Trust 5.0 Elementis 6.6 Ferrexpo 3.3 US cents Wetherspoon 4.0 Regus 1.9 SIG 2.0 Senior 3.3 Travis Perkins 17.0