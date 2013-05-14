FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 9.6 points off FTSE 100 on May 15
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

Ex-divs to take 9.6 points off FTSE 100 on May 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.59 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND             INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)               (points)   
 G4S                                   5.54                  0.31
 Wm Morrison                           8.31                  0.71
 Supermarkets                                             
 Polymetal                            31 cents               0.15 
 International                                            
 Royal Dutch Shell                    45 cents               4.32 
 A                                                        
 Royal Dutch Shell                    45 cents               3.02 
 B                                                        
 Sage Group                            3.69                  0.17 
 J Sainsbury                          11.9                   0.65
 Whitbread                            37.9                   0.26 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 888 Holdings                           6.5 cents 
 Carillion                             11.85 
 Computacenter                         10.5
 F&C Commercial                         0.5
 Property                             
 Inmarsat                              27.45 cents 
 Premier Oil                            5.0
 SDL                                    6.1
 United Drug                            2.61 euro cents
 Utilico Emerging                       1.525 
 Markets                              
 Vesuvius                               9.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.