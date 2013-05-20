FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on May 22
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on May 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.38 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND           INDEX IMPACT
                                    (pence)             (points)   
 CARNIVAL                             16.46 ($0.25)       0.12
 GLENCORE XSTRATA                     6.81 ($0.1035)      2.33
 HSBC                                 6.58 ($0.10)        4.76
 INTERTEK                             28                  0.18
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              RIC           DIVIDEND

 BWIN.PARTY           BPTY.L          1.72
 BELLWAY              BWY.L             9
 CAPITAL&COUNTIES     CAPCC.L           1
 DIPLOMA              DPLM.L            5
 DIGNITY              DTY.L           10.75
 EUROMONEY INST       ERM.L             7
 HOME RETAIL          HOME.L            2
 HOWDEN JOIN GRP      HWDN.L           2.7
 INCHCAPE             INCH.L          10.5
 MENZIES (J) PLC      MNZS.L          17.85
 MICHAEL PAGE         MPI.L           6.75
 PROVIDENT FINCL      PFG.L           48.4
 WITAN INV TST        WTAN.L           3.3

