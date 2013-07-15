FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.34 points off FTSE 100 July 17
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.34 points off FTSE 100 July 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.34 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)           (points)   
 Imperial Tobacco                      35.2              1.34
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 WH Smith                               9.4
 Telecom Plus                          18.0
 Atkins                                22.0 
 Aveva                                147.0
 Halma                                  6.4
 Fidelity China                         1.0
 Special Situations

