Ex-divs to take 1.34 points off FTSE 100 July 17

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.34 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Imperial Tobacco 35.2 1.34 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND WH Smith 9.4 Telecom Plus 18.0 Atkins 22.0 Aveva 147.0 Halma 6.4 Fidelity China 1.0 Special Situations