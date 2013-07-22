FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.14 points off FTSE 100 on July 24
July 22, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.14 points off FTSE 100 on July 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.14 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)     DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 London Stock Exchange               19.80             0.14
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)       DIVIDEND

 Bankers Investment Trust                 3.5
 Chemring Group                           3.4

