Ex-divs to take up to 14.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 7
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 10:03 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take up to 14.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 9.52 points and 14.39 points off the
index.  
    
 Name               RIC     Dividend    Currency    Unadj.      Stock       Max      Min Shift
                              Type                 Dividend  Alternative   Shift    
 BARCLAYS                    Interim      GBp         1          Yes      0.503359       
 BG GROUP                    Interim      GBp        8.51                 1.13357   1.133570041
 BP                          Interim      USc         9          Yes      4.362228       
 BT GROUP                     Final       GBp        6.5                  2.00316   2.003160385
 GLAXOSMITHKLINE             Interim      GBp         18                  3.470153  3.47015252
 RECKITT BNCSR               Interim      GBp         60                  1.514977  1.514976986
 REED ELSEVIER               Interim      GBp        6.65                 0.309183  0.30918318
 UNILEVER                    Interim      GBp       23.12                 1.091723  1.091722827
 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 Name                      RIC          Dividend    Dividend   Unadj.
                                          Type      Currency  Dividend
 COUNTRYWIDE                            Interim       GBp        2
 DIALIGHT                               Interim       GBp       4.9
 DOMINO'S PIZZA                         Interim       GBp       7.1
 GREENE KING                             Final        GBp      19.45
 HISCOX                                 Interim       GBp        7
 JUPITER FUND                           Interim       GBp       3.5
 PENNON GROUP                            Final        GBp       19.7
 QINETIQ                                 Final        GBp       2.7
 RPC GROUP                               Final        GBp       10.6
 ST.MODWEN                              Interim       GBp       1.33
 SPIRENT COMM                           Interim       GBp       1.01
 SYNERGY HLTH.                           Final        GBp       12.8
 UTILICO EM MKTS                        Interim       GBp      1.525
 UK COMM PROP TRUST                     Interim       GBp      1.3125

