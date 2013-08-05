Ex-divs to take up to 14.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 7

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 9.52 points and 14.39 points off the index. Name RIC Dividend Currency Unadj. Stock Max Min Shift Type Dividend Alternative Shift BARCLAYS Interim GBp 1 Yes 0.503359 BG GROUP Interim GBp 8.51 1.13357 1.133570041 BP Interim USc 9 Yes 4.362228 BT GROUP Final GBp 6.5 2.00316 2.003160385 GLAXOSMITHKLINE Interim GBp 18 3.470153 3.47015252 RECKITT BNCSR Interim GBp 60 1.514977 1.514976986 REED ELSEVIER Interim GBp 6.65 0.309183 0.30918318 UNILEVER Interim GBp 23.12 1.091723 1.091722827 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: Name RIC Dividend Dividend Unadj. Type Currency Dividend COUNTRYWIDE Interim GBp 2 DIALIGHT Interim GBp 4.9 DOMINO'S PIZZA Interim GBp 7.1 GREENE KING Final GBp 19.45 HISCOX Interim GBp 7 JUPITER FUND Interim GBp 3.5 PENNON GROUP Final GBp 19.7 QINETIQ Final GBp 2.7 RPC GROUP Final GBp 10.6 ST.MODWEN Interim GBp 1.33 SPIRENT COMM Interim GBp 1.01 SYNERGY HLTH. Final GBp 12.8 UTILICO EM MKTS Interim GBp 1.525 UK COMM PROP TRUST Interim GBp 1.3125