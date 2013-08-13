FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 20.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 14
August 13, 2013 / 10:03 AM / in 4 years

Ex-divs to take 20.4 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 20.39 points off 
   the index.  
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)       DIVIDEND               INDEX IMPACT
                                       (pence unless stated)   (points)   
                                                              
 Anglo American                          32.00 U.S. cents        1.06
 AstraZeneca                             90.00 U.S. cents        2.84
 Diageo                                  29.30                   2.89
 Fresnillo                                4.90 U.S. cents        0.02
 GKN                                      2.60                   0.17
 Meggitt                                  3.95                   0.12
 Pearson                                 16.00                   0.51
 Royal Dutch Shell A                     38.00 U.S. cents        3.68
 Royal Dutch Shell B                     45.00 U.S. cents        2.92
 Rexam                                    5.70                   0.18
 Rio Tinto                               54.28                   2.65
 SABMiller                               50.18                   1.84
 Schroders                               16.00                   0.07
 Standard Chartered Bank                 28.80 U.S. cents        1.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)       DIVIDEND

 Ashtead Group                                  6.00
 CSR                                            5.00 
 Direct Line                                    4.20
 MAN Group                                      1.72
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                  0.50
 Fidessa                                       12.50
 Ferrexpo                                       3.30
 Inchcape                                       5.70
 Informa                                        6.40
 Law Debenture Closed Fund                      4.50
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels                  2.08
 Moneysupermarket                               2.16
 PZ Cussons                                     5.04
 Telecity                                       3.50

