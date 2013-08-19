Ex-divs to take 10.60 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 21

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.60 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) British 45.0 3.38 American Tobacco Carnival 25.0 (USc) 0.11 Capita 8.7 0.22 Hammerson 6.64 0.18 HSBC 0.1 (USD) 4.66 Intercontinenta 102.2 1.07 l Hotels Prudential 9.73 0.97 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Catlin Grp 10 Lancashire 5 (USc) Mondi 9.55 (EUc) Rentokil 0.7 Taylor Wimpey 0.22 UBM 6.7 Witan Inv Tst 3.3