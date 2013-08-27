FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 Aug. 28
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 Aug. 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.3 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 CRH                                  14.8 (EUc)       0.36
 Glencore                             0.054 (USD)      1.18
 Xstrata                                            
 Legal & General                      2.4              0.55
 Tullow Oil                           4.0              0.14
 Wood Group                           7.1 (USc)        0.06
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 African Barrick                    1 (USc)
 Gold                              
 Alliance Trust                     2.39
 AZ Electronic                      4 (USc)
 Materials                         
 Berkley Group                      59
 Blackrock World                    7
 Mining                            
 Capital &                          0.5
 Counties                          
 Devro                              2.7
 Henderson Group                    2.15
 Rotork                             18.05
 Stagecoach                         6
 St James' Place                    6.38
 Ulta                               12.7
 Electronics                       
 Vesuvius                           4.75

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
