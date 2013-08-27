Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 Aug. 28

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.3 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) CRH 14.8 (EUc) 0.36 Glencore 0.054 (USD) 1.18 Xstrata Legal & General 2.4 0.55 Tullow Oil 4.0 0.14 Wood Group 7.1 (USc) 0.06 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND African Barrick 1 (USc) Gold Alliance Trust 2.39 AZ Electronic 4 (USc) Materials Berkley Group 59 Blackrock World 7 Mining Capital & 0.5 Counties Devro 2.7 Henderson Group 2.15 Rotork 18.05 Stagecoach 6 St James' Place 6.38 Ulta 12.7 Electronics Vesuvius 4.75