Ex-divs to take 3.72 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 9
October 7, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 3.72 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.72 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 AVIVA                               5.60              0.64
 KINGFISHER                          3.12              0.29
 SMITH & NEPHEW                     $0.104             0.23
 TESCO                               4.63              1.44
 TRAVIS PERKINS                     10.00              0.095
                                                    
 WOLSELEY                           44.00              0.47
 WPP                                10.56              0.55
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BALFOUR BEATTY                        5.60
 COBHAM                                2.64
 DAEJAN                               54.00
 HAYS                                  1.67
 KELLER                                8.00
 MURRAY INTL TRUST                     9.50
                                      
 RIGHTMOVE                            11.00
 SIG                                   1.15
 SPIRAX-SARCO                         18.00
 SYNTHOMER                             2.40
 UNITE                                 1.60

