Ex-divs to take 0.32 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 18
December 16, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.32 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.32 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                    (pence)           (points)   
 UNITED UTILITIES                     12.01             0.32
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BERKELEY GROUP                      90
 GREENE KING                          7.6
 GRAINGER                             1.46
 HALFORDS GROUP                       5.2
 MARSTON'S                            4.1
 MITIE                                4.9
 MURRAY INC TRUST                     7

