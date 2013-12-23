Ex-divs take 1.19 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 23

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies went ex-dividend on Monday, which means investors no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers took 1.19 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BURBERRY GROUP 8.8 0.1509093 BT GROUP 3.4 1.0362629 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND RPC GROUP 4.5