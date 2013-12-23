FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs take 1.19 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 23
December 23, 2013 / 9:55 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs take 1.19 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies went
ex-dividend on Monday, which means investors no longer qualify for the latest
dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers took 1.19 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 BURBERRY GROUP                      8.8               0.1509093
 BT GROUP                            3.4               1.0362629
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 RPC GROUP                          4.5

