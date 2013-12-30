FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.27 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 31
December 30, 2013 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.27 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Tuesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.27 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND            INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)              (points)   
 EXPERIAN                           11.50 U.S. cents      0.27
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 AVEVA                               5.00
 FOREIGN                             2.10
 & COLONIAL                         
                                    
 HALMA                               4.35
 ICAP                                6.60
 KCOM                                1.63
 MERCANTILE                          8.00
 INVT TRUST                         
                                    
 MICRO FOCUS                        14.00 U.S. cents

