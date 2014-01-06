FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.21 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 8
January 6, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.21 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.21 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 British Land                        5.4               0.21
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)       DIVIDEND

 Dairy Crest                               5.9
 ITE Group                                 4.7
 Monks Investment Trust                    0.5
 Murray International Trust                9.5
 Paragon Group                             4.8
 WH Smith                                 21.3
 Workspace Group                           2.8

