Ex-divs to take 3.39 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 15
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 3.39 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.39 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                    (pence)           (points)   
 Ashtead                              2.25             0.04
 Imperial Tobacco                    81.20             3.06
 Next                                50.00             0.29
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                      (RIC)       DIVIDEND

 F&C Commercial Property Trust                             0.50
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund                0.94
 Qinetiq Group                                             1.40

