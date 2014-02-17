FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 14 points off FTSE 100 on Wednesday
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-divs to take 14 points off FTSE 100 on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.03 points off 
the index.  
    
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT

 AstraZeneca                            190.0 cents       5.49
 Barclays                                 3.5 pence       2.18
 Carnival                                25.0 cents       0.11
 GlaxoSmithKline                         23.0 pence       4.33
 Reckitt Benckiser                       77.0 pence       1.92
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Catlin Group                       3.67
 PZ Cussons                         0.39
 Rank Group                         0.08

