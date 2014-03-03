Ex-divs to take up to 8.46 points off FTSE 100 on March 5

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take betweeen 7.71 points and 8.46 points off the index. Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted Stock Gross Max Min Currency Dividend option or Net BHP USc 65.6 Yes Gross 3.30 2.97 BILLITON CRH EUc 44 Yes Gross 1.05 0.00 RIO TINTO GBp 73.13 Yes Gross 3.63 3.27 SHIRE GBp 11.34 Yes Gross 0.25 0.22 TUI GBp 10.83 Yes Gross 0.22 0.20 TRAVEL Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ASHMORE 4.45 BLACKROCK 14.00 WORLD MINING DOMINO PRINTING 14.06 GENUS 5.50 HAYS 0.83 KIER 22.50 MURRAY INCOME 7.00 OXFORD 3.36 INSTRUMENTS PERSONAL ASSETS 140.00 TRUST REDROW 1.00