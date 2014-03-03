FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take up to 8.46 points off FTSE 100 on March 5
#Market News
March 3, 2014

Ex-divs to take up to 8.46 points off FTSE 100 on March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take betweeen 7.71
points and 8.46 points off the index.
    
 Name         RIC      Dividend     Unadjusted    Stock    Gross   Max    Min 
                       Currency      Dividend    option   or Net          
 BHP                      USc          65.6        Yes     Gross   3.30   2.97
 BILLITON                                                                 
 CRH                      EUc           44         Yes     Gross   1.05   0.00
 RIO TINTO                GBp         73.13        Yes     Gross   3.63   3.27
 SHIRE                    GBp         11.34        Yes     Gross   0.25   0.22
 TUI                      GBp         10.83        Yes     Gross   0.22   0.20
 TRAVEL                                                                   
 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 ASHMORE                                 4.45
 BLACKROCK                              14.00
 WORLD MINING                          
 DOMINO PRINTING                        14.06
 GENUS                                   5.50
 HAYS                                    0.83
 KIER                                   22.50
 MURRAY INCOME                           7.00
 OXFORD                                  3.36
 INSTRUMENTS                           
 PERSONAL ASSETS                       140.00
 TRUST                                 
 REDROW                                  1.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
