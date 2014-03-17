Ex-divs to take up to 2.44 points off FTSE 100 on March 19

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 1.95 points and 2.44 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT ANGLO AMERICAN 58.9 (USc) Yes 1.8449298 1.6604368 BRITISH LAND 6.75 Yes 0.2686751 INTERCONTINENTAL 31.2 Yes 0.3225834 0.2903251 HOTELS Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: NAME RIC DIVIDEND ALLIANCE TRUST 2.652222222 CLOSE BROS GRP 18.33333333 DUNELM GROUP 5.555555556 FIDELITY EURO 33.05555556 FERREXPO 6.6 (USc) GALLIFORD TRY 16.66666667 GO-AHEAD GROUP 28.33333333 LANCASHIRE 33.33333 (USc) LAW DEB CORP 11.66666667 MILLENNIUM &COP 22.95555556 MONEYSUP GRP 5.688888889