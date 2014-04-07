FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 9
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.77 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED IMPACT
                                (pence)       (points)
 GKN                              5.3          0.343
 IMI                             22.5          0.244
 St James's Place                 9.58         0.193
 Standard Life                   10.58         0.989
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                             (RIC)          Dividend type  DIVIDEND
                                                                   (pence)    
 BBA Aviation                                       Final           11 cents 
 Bodycote                                           Combined        19.1 
 Berendsen                                          Final           19.2 
 Essentra                                           Final           10.6 
 Esure                                              Final           13.3
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                      Final            0.5
 James Fisher                                       Final           13.54
 International Personal Finance                     Final            5.5 
 JPMorgan American Investment Trust                 Final            8.5 
 Jupiter Fund Management                            Final            9.1 
 Rotork                                             Final           30.0 
 Rentokil Initial                                   Final            1.61 
 Taylor Wimpey                                      Final            0.47 
 Ultra Electronics Holdings                         Final           29.5 
 John Wood Group                                    Final           14.9 cents
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.