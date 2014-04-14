FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 3.2 points off FTSE 100 on April 16
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 3.2 points off FTSE 100 on April 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
 
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 3.17 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED IMPACT
                                  (pence)       
 ARM Holdings                       3.6         0.1995
 BAE Systems                       12.1         1.5346
 Barratt Developments               3.2         0.1238
 Capita                            17.8         0.4646
 Melrose Industries                 5           0.2127
 Petrofac                          26.25        0.2697
 Smith & Nephew                    17 cents     0.3618 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                               (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                                 (pence) 
                                                 
 Amlin                                            18.2
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund               0.86
 Premier Oil                                       5
 RPS Group                                         3.84
 Savills                                          15.5
 Unite Group                                       3.2
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

