Ex-divs to take 8.69 points off FTSE 100 on April 23
April 22, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 8.69 points off FTSE 100 on April 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.69 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                         (pence)                           IMPACT     IMPACT
 AGGREKO                  17.19                            0.172      0.172
 ANTOFAGASTA              86.10 US cents                   0.720      0.720
 BG                        9.51                            1.284      1.284
 CENTRICA                 12.08                            2.435      2.435
 L&G                       6.90                            1.604      1.604
 MONDI                    26.45 Euro cents                 0.316      0.316
 OLD MUTUAL                6.00                            1.163      1.163
                                                                      
 ROLLS ROYCE              13.40                            0.995      0.995
                                                                      
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 BALFOUR BEATTY                      8.50
 BWIN                                1.80
 DRAX                                8.90
 HANSTEEN                            2.90
 HIKMA                              17.00 US cents
 INTL PUBLIC                         3.08
 PARTNERSHIPS                       
                                    
 KENTZ                               0.11 US cents
 MAN GROUP                           5.30 US cents
 MERCHANTS TRUST                     5.90
                                    
 RATHBONES                          31.00
 TULLETT PREBON                     11.25
                                    
 VESUVIUS                           10.25
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
