Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on April 30
April 28, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on April 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 6.53 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)     DIVIDEND   DIVIDEND     ESTIMATED
                           TYPE       (pence)      IMPACT
                                                   
 Admiral Group              Combined   50.6        0.3934 
                                                   
 Fresnillo                  Special     6.8 cents  0.0271
 G4S                        Final       5.54       0.3409
 ITV                        Combined    6.4        0.9503
 Reed Elsevier              Final      17.95       0.8321
 Travis Perkins             Final      21          0.2056
 Tesco                      Final      10.13       3.2282
 Weir Group                 Final      33.2        0.2798
 William Hill               Final       7.9        0.2703
                                                   
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 African Barrick Gold                           2 cents 
 Bankers Investment Trust                       3.6
 Cobham                                         7.04 
 Croda International                           35.5 
 City of London Investment Trust                3.75
 Elementis                                      6.8129
 Foxtons                                        5.44 
 Ferrexpo                                       3.3 cents 
 Hunting                                       21.8 cents 
 Informa                                        8.125
 JD Wetherspoon                                 4
 National Express                               6.75
 Polymetal International                        8 cents 
 Regus                                          2.125 
 SIG                                            2.4 
 Senior                                         3.6 
 Spirax-Sarco                                  41
 UBM                                           20.5
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
